FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

