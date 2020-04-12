Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and QBTC. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $143.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 274,152,840 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, QBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Upbit, BX Thailand and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.