First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Million

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $12.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.16 million and the highest is $12.20 million. First Community posted sales of $11.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $48.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $49.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.58 million, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $50.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $14.76 on Friday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Community by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

