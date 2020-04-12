FirstBlood (1ST) Market Capitalization Hits $3.85 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $1,140.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.02770677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00206289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, ZB.COM, OKEx and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

