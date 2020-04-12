Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

FPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 368,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,917. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 922.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.