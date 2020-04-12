FLIP Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $546,944.16 and approximately $171.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.02777854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00208559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

