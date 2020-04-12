Flowchain Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $544,517.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00026033 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.04682557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00065895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

