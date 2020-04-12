Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,746 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $143,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ingredion by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

INGR opened at $82.10 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

