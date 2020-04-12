Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 6,885 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Crane worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after buying an additional 251,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

NYSE:CR opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.