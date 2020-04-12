Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,608,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,695,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.54. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.45.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

