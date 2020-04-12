Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

