Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,869,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $42.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.