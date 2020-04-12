Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 20,198 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

