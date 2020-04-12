Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,230 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HE opened at $45.60 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

