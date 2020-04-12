Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,290 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WABCO by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after purchasing an additional 696,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 270,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of WBC opened at $134.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.20 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

