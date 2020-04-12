Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 51,307 Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athene during the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Athene by 6.2% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Athene by 11.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

