Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,362,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 159,314 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.