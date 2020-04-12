Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

