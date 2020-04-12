Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of Powell Industries worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

POWL stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.