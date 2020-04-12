Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Frontdoor worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.18 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTDR. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.