Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE FL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

