Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 212.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 341,730 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,059,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 175,339 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,343,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 812,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

