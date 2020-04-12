Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

