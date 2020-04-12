Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

NYSE:SC opened at $16.52 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

