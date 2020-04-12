Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

CMBS opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

