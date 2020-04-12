Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

