Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Rollins stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

