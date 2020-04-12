Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.42.

UHS stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.