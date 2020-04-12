Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 143.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 157,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

