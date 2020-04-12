Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $38.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

