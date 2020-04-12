Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.