Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

