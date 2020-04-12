Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.91% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNGR opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ranger Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.81.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

RNGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

