Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.