Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NYSE:FAF opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

