Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 36,571 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Exelixis worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,395,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after buying an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

EXEL stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $299,938.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,248,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,284 shares of company stock worth $11,603,865 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

