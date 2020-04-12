Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 36,660 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 861.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. State Street Corp raised its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after buying an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $179,337,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,382,000 after buying an additional 218,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

