Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,296 Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Avalara stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,850 shares of company stock worth $5,258,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

