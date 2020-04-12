Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of NewMarket worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,127,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $403.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.26 and a 200-day moving average of $450.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

