Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,724,473 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $63,059,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,070,000 after acquiring an additional 107,818 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

