Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 112,653 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,653 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.29% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Trevi Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.62.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

