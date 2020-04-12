Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 193,651 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 193,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after buying an additional 7,005,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,683 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

