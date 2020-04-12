Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 22,900 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.