Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 26,172 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

SJR opened at $16.37 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

