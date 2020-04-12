Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 33,706 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NYSE EV opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

