Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 36,713 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,713 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CRH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CRH by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.