Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

LPLA stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

