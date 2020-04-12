Friendz Price Hits $0.0010 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart, IDEX and DragonEX. In the last week, Friendz has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $530,384.93 and approximately $49,440.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02790306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,252,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.