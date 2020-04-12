FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTSI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. FTS International has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. Equities analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FTS International by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 84,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

