FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $248.40 million and $1.81 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00036953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.04672117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00065837 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,445,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,573,345 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.